Crystal Palace’s The Palace Kitchen to feed thousands this winter

Crystal Palace Football Club and the Palace for Life foundation will reopen The Palace Kitchen in December, with the aim of feeding thousands of south Londoners during winter.

Having already delivered more than 16,500 meals during the first lockdown, the Kitchen will prepare around 350 meals a day and aims to deliver more than 5,000 meals to those in need before Christmas.

The club will cover the costs of fresh ingredients, safe packaging, labelling and the club chefs, who will be preparing healthy and nutritious meals.

Club Chairman Steve Parish said: “As we navigate the Covid-19 pandemic and in the run up to Christmas, we are committed to making life a little easier for as many people as possible.

“This is a cause close to our hearts and it’s a project that the whole club is getting behind, from the shareholders to the players, staff and commercial partners.

“I’m sure our supporters will also be keen to contribute, as they always do for such good causes, which will enable us to help more people in need, for longer.”

Palace will be working with Croydon Council to identify individuals and families which are most in need of support, including those in emergency housing, the elderly and homeless people.

The pioneering project follows Palace’s previous work with a local food bank and the homeless charity Crisis.

DONATIONS: Crystal Palace FC will be providing the food for the endeavour

In charge of distributing the meals will be project partners City Harvest and Croydon Voluntary Action, with the former covering distribution costs.

Stephen Winningham, Vice Chairman of City Harvest London, added: “We are proud to partner again with Crystal Palace in ensuring that individuals and families in need receive nutritious free meals this December.

“Crystal Palace supports its nearby communities brilliantly through creating these meals, and we’re pleased to assist by rushing the meals to local charities that serve them.”

Meanwhile, Councillor Jane Avis, Croydon Council’s cabinet member for homes and Gateway services, said the ‘generous initiative’ by the club will give extra help to the locals who need it.

With plans to extend and expand the scheme throughout winter, any additional proceeds are welcome.

To support The Palace Kitchen, please click here.