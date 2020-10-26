Croydon Indian takeaway pledges free school meals support

A Croydon Indian takeaway has joined the slew of south west London businesses and local councils supporting free meals for school children.

Coulsdon takeaway Bombaylicious has backed footballer Marcus Rashford MBE’s campaign to help Britain’s underprivileged children after the Government rejected a notion to extend free school meals over the half-term break.

The Croydon Indian takeaway has only been open for six months, but is stepping in to help the local community and will be giving away free hot meals to school children.

Asad Khan, the managing director of Bombaylicious said: “Child food poverty is the greatest pandemic, no child shall be left starving.

“This is a great campaign. We don’t want to see kids go hungry, and we want them to know that we are here to support them in the local community.”

Eliska, who works at Bombaylicious added: “We showed our appreciation to frontline workers during the height of the pandemic, by supplying free food parcels to frontline workers in the local community. At Bombaylicious, we will always provide a helping hand to support our community.”

According to The Food Foundation six percent of children worry about going hungry over the half term.

Bombaylicious will begin to offer free meals of rice and curry to each child entitled to free school meals from tomorrow.

For a safe and social distanced pick up, Bombaylicious advises you to place your orders for pick up between 4- 6pm, Tuesday to Friday throughout this half term.

Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Local businesses across south west London have got involved, and SWL has spoken to some of them here.