Teddington named best place to live in London by Sunday Times

South West London’s own Teddington was named the best place to live in London by the Sunday Times this morning.

The annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide listed the Richmond suburb as the winner of its six location shortlist, with judges labelling it their favourite corner of London.

Teddington pipped Southwark’s Nunhead to the ‘Best Place to Live’ crown, as well as north London suburbs Muswell Hill, Primrose Hill, Winchmore Hill and Walthamstow.

Judge Tim Palmer, key Best Places to Live judge and writer said: “It’s the outdoor space that has been the highlight in the past 12 months.

“When the only entertainment is going for a jog, cycle or walk – with or without the dog – you want to make sure it’s a good one, and there are so many to choose from here, from the banks of the Thames and Bushy Park to the lovely Woodland Gardens.

“Teddington High Street nails the sweet spot between practical and aspirational and, unlike some of its neighbours, has managed to keep the lights on during the pandemic.”

The wide choice of schools and the frequent train services to Clapham Junction and Waterloo also left their mark on the judges, who praised businesses for adapted to the pandemic.

The selection of much loved independent shops was another area the judges liked, highlighting the award-winning Good Wine Shop, the Teddington Cheese Shop selling 130 varieties online and Teddington Essentials and Teddington Hardware.

They also recommended a visit to the Woodland Gardens, where you can grab a tea from The Pheasantry cafe, stroll through the bluebells and feel hopeful for the future.

PICK OF THE LOT: The Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide is live now and Teddington is London’s winner

With the pandemic forcing many people to work from home, the guide has focused this year on attractive locations with houses that are well-designed for this purpose.

The group of expert judges took into account factors when making their decisions, such as schools, air quality, transport, broadband speeds, culture, green spaces and the health of the high street.

Palmer added: “It has obviously been very different compiling the list this year. With culture and commerce off the agenda in the capital, we’ve been focusing more heavily on London’s best outer suburbs with friendly high streets and a combination of great outdoor space and community spirit, along with excellent basics such as schools, broadband and transport links.”

Helen Davies, The Times and Sunday Times Property Editor said: “The pandemic has taught us just how much we rely on our homes, our communities and our surroundings.

“With working from home now common, it’s no surprise that many of us are reassessing our priorities and thinking hard about where we really want to live. Our focus for this year has been community, countryside and convenience.

“So instead of buzzy city-centre locations, our choices are all about working from home in leafy suburbs with immaculate parks, friendly local shops and close-knit communities – proving that you don’t flee the city completely to enjoy some of the benefits of village life.”

The guide has been released today online and will be available in Sunday’s paper.