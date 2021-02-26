Huge drop in reports of vehicle crime in Hammersmith and Fulham

Hammersmith and Fulham saw a huge reduction in reports of vehicle crime last year compared with the rest of London.

Reports of vehicle crime declined by 39% in Hammersmith and Fulham in 2020 from the previous year, with the overall London figure dropping by just under 10%, analysis of data from the Metropolitan Police shows.

This is despite Hammersmith and Fulham having the fourth worst crime rate during the years 2019 and 2020.

The total number of reported vehicle crimes in the borough, which relates to theft from or of a vehicle or interference with a vehicle, was 2184 in 2020, compared with 3035 in 2019, and 2846 in 2018.

It is likely that coronavirus restrictions, coupled with an increased police presence, are the cause of the decline.

Inspector Simon Crew, based at Hammersmith and Fulham station, said: “The Met recognises the impact that motor vehicle crime can have on its victims, especially those who rely on vehicles for either means of employment or the routine of daily life.

“By working closely with partners, and local neighbourhood groups – including neighbourhood watch schemes – we would hope to be able to see a drop in these types of offences throughout 2021.

“Within Hammersmith and Fulham, officers from both the response and neighbourhood teams have specifically targeted those areas that have recently been blighted by vehicle crime.

“We have carried out proactive high visibility policing, as well as offering crime prevention advice, and will continue to do so as the need arises.

“However, we would also ask that motorists take some measures to protect their vehicles. A steering lock is a simple piece of equipment that can act as a deterrent to anyone planning on stealing a car.

“We would also recommend that valuables are removed from the vehicle and not left on display.”