Grieving family appeal for help 18 months after Croydon man’s death

A grieving family are still appealing for help to identify four male suspects who are linked to a brutal attack on a Croydon man two weeks before he died in July 2020.

CCTV footage was released today of the four men police would like to identify in connection with the attack on Simon Whisker in London Road, Croydon.

Whisker, 40, was left injured, lying in the street after the altercation at around 1:30am on 1 July and was taken to hospital but left following treatment.

He died around two weeks later on 13 July and no cause of death was established from the post-mortem examination.

CCTV: Still released by the Metropolitan Police of the four male suspects

Whisker’s father, Derek, whose wife is very unwell in a care home appealed to anyone who recognises the suspects to speak to the police.

He said: “My family are devastated by Simon’s death and we are finding it very hard to deal with the situation.

“I am trying to stay strong for my family’s wellbeing.”

Detective Constable Jo Cheung of the South Area Command Unit is investigating the case and reiterated that anyone who has information should come forward to assist.

Det Con Cheung said: “Whether he would have lived if he had continued medical treatment we will never know, but we do know that those who launched the vicious attack on him must be brought to account for their part in the last weeks of his life.

“If you know the identity of any of the men shown please do the right thing, not just for Simon, but for his grieving family and to make your own streets safer.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 471/01Jul20. Alternatively tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Photo credit: Metropolitan Police