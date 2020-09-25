Family devastated as 12-week old puppy stolen in Isleworth

A 12-week old puppy is believed to have been stolen from the front seat of a van in Isleworth yesterday morning while the owner was just feet away.

Bentley, a male Staffordshire Bull Terrier, is thought to have been taken at around 11am from a van on Twickenham Road.

The owner, Graham Knowles, 40, of Selsdon in Croydon, was busy at the time of the alleged theft, checking equipment in the back of the van with work colleagues.

When he returned to the driver seat he realised Bentley was gone, but the closed window was not broken, indicating the door had been opened and Bentley quickly snatched.

The police were immediately contacted but due to a lack of camera footage have so far been unable to progress the investigation into the stolen puppy.

Fiona Knowles, 39, Graham’s wife and co-owner of Bentley, has been searching the area since early this morning.

She said: “He’s like our child. I’ve never had a dog before and we literally fell in love with him. I just want to know that he’s safe and okay.”

The couple had acquired Bentley just six weeks before he was taken, leaving them, and their three children, devastated.

There has been a collective push on social media for information related to Bentley’s disappearance, and Mr and Mrs Knowles are offering a £1,000 reward for anyone that can return him safely.

Mrs Knowles said: “We’ve had loads of shares on Facebook and Twitter. The public have been amazing, honestly. It’s even strangers that I don’t know, like it’s just so nice.”

At the time of writing, posts on social media to find Bentley have reached nearly 1000 engagements.

🐕 #URGENT PUPPY BENTLEY * STOLEN TODAY 24/09

Just 12 weeks old – MICROCHIPPED

Stolen from Truck Seat with owner right there!!!

Twickenham Road, #HOUNSLOW #TW2#PetTheftCrisisUKhttps://t.co/PWchTzoIFQ pic.twitter.com/hUVPGCY4Vo — Missing Pets GB (@MissingPetsGB) September 24, 2020

Anyone with information is urged to contact the owners on 07388 008508 or 07584 652178.

They can also call the Metropolitan Police Service, or report any information online.