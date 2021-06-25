Kensington & Chelsea launch the Summer of Love Festival after Notting Hill Carnival cancelled

A new Summer of Love festival launched today in Kensington & Chelsea to welcome back residents and visitors to the borough, amid Covid-19 uncertainty.

The borough normally hosts a number of internationally renowned events, including the notorious Notting Hill Carnival, which was cancelled due to coronavirus regulations.

Instead, they have organised the new festival to showcase what the borough has to offer, including several events with Covid-19 measures in place such as: The Opera at Holland Park, Chelsea Flower Show, Kensington + Chelsea Festival, and so on.

The festival launched today with an afternoon filled with jazz in the Duke of York Square, with live music from 606 Jazz Club, starring Jo Harrop.

STARTING OFF STRONG: 606 Club favourite Jo Harrop will be performing a selection of sultry jazz standards in the open air of Duke of York Square.

Cllr Emma Will, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Community Safety said: “It’s been a challenging year for many of us and life as we knew it changed drastically.

“Summer of Love will be the perfect time to meet with loved ones after being apart for so long, get out and about again and enjoy our wonderful local businesses, cultural organisations and green spaces.”

Through the campaign the council hopes to help business, the community and cultural organisations get back on their feet, as well as spreading joy across the borough.

They will hold social media competitions with prizes including an overnight stay and breakfast for two, a three-course meal for two and family museum passes.

Since the pandemic started in March 2020 the council have done a substantial amount to help local businesses with grants in the borough totalling £102,099,762.

The council also gave £500,000 of into a business interruption fund as well as offering grants of up to £5000 for small businesses struggling in the pandemic.

The events of this festival will be brought together in a virtual timetable on their website, where more information can be found.