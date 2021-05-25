Police issue fresh appeal for Putney man missing for over two months

The Met Police have issued a fresh appeal for a missing 57-year-old man from Putney, who hasn’t been seen in over two months.

Detectives are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of James Hatfield, who was last spoken to on the phone on 8 March, and are asking the public for any information that may assist the police investigation to locate him.

Hatfield, who was reported missing on 11 March, is described as being of slim build, with wiry, red, shoulder length hair that he wears down, or in a ponytail, often with a baseball style hat.

He has blue eyes, sometimes wears glasses, and often wears clothes suitable for hiking, including walking boots, cargo combat trousers and plaid shirts.

Acting Detective Inspector Sian Hutchings, leading the investigation from the Met’s South West Command Unit, said: “We are increasingly concerned for the safety of James who has now been missing for over two months. James requires daily medication which we believe he has not been taking during this missing period.

“Neither his family or friends have had any contact from James, but there has been possible sightings of him in Putney and in the Fulham area over the past month. These sighting are unconfirmed.

“We are therefore asking for the public’s help to find James and to keep an eye out for him. He is known to enjoy walking on Putney Heath, Wimbledon Common, Bushy Park and also along the Thames.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please contact police.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 0305046/21 and if you see Hatfield, call 999.

Information may also be given to the charity Missing People.