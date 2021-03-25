Police arrest south west London man on suspicion of terrorism offences

A man from south west London was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of possession of explosive substance and terrorism offences, the Met Police have confirmed.

On Monday, officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested a 53-year-old man at an address in south west London on suspicion of possession of an explosive substance.

He was detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE).

On Tuesday, he was subsequently further arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism under Section 40(1)(B) Terrorism Act (TACT) 2000.

He is currently being held at a central London police station, whilst specialist officers remained at the property to carry out searches.

The risk to people in nearby properties was assessed by the Met, and it wasn’t deemed necessary to evacuate addresses in the surrounding area.

Police say that enquiries are continuing.