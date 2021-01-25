Croydon domestic violence cases surge dramatically in December

The number of domestic violence cases in Croydon has increased by nearly 20% in the space of a single month, new data has revealed.

According to the Metropolitan Police’s Crime Dashboard, the number of incidents involving injury rose from 94 in November to 111 in December last year, an increase of 18.09%

It comes after charities warned Christmas could see a spike in attacks as COVID restrictions were tightened over the festive period.

Unmesh Desai, Chair of the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee, said: “The rise in domestic abuse cases in December is likely linked to families being at home more in December compared to other months.”

“Christmas also brings a lot of extra stress on families, including financial worries which may have been intensified by the pandemic.

"Our Committee wants to ensure that the Met is working on a plan to protect victims of domestic abuse as lockdown measures are eased."

Data released from the first national lockdown revealed that police were called to 562 reports of domestic abuse offences.

In the six weeks leading to April 19, 200 arrests related to domestic abuse were made, amounting to almost five a day.

A number of other boroughs have seen spikes, including Kingston upon Thames which saw 23 cases reported in November to 31 in December, a rise of 34.78%.

Meanwhile, research by the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee uncovered that domestic abuse offences in the month of December have risen by a third over the past decade.

In December 2019, a staggering 2,031 domestic abuse incidents with injury were reported in London, compared to 1,554 in December 2010.

In May last year, Croydon Council unveiled a new information campaign to help victims seek the help and support they need.

Posters including the contact details for Croydon FJC (formerly Family Justice Centre) and the 24-hour domestic abuse helpline were displayed in all 400 of the boroughs off-licenses and supermarkets.

The then cabinet member for safer Croydon and communities, Hamida Ali, said: “We know that survivors of domestic violence are more at risk during lockdown and that leaving home on safety grounds is permitted under the government rules.

“This new campaign is vital to make sure that anyone facing domestic abuse knows help is available in Croydon and where they can access it.”

If you are a victim of domestic abuse and need help you can contact the free 24-hour national domestic abuse helpline on 0808 2000 247.

Alternatively, you can contact Croydon FJC on 020 8688 0100, or by sending an email.