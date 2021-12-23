Registering overseas vaccinations: the quest for booster jabs

The vaccine booster campaign has increased across the UK in recent weeks, in part of an attempt to tackle the rising number of cases of the new Omicron variant.

In order to book an appointment for a booster jab, people must have had their first two vaccinations and these must be logged in the NHS system.

As of 15 December, UK residents who were vaccinated abroad — including in Northern Ireland — are able to register their vaccinations.

To do so, they must book an appointment as one of just 16 selected vaccination sites in England.

SWL spoke to three people who received the vaccinations abroad about their attempts to get their booster jabs in England this Christmas.

Read the full story here.