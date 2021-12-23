Charity combating food poverty and loneliness will open in Peckham for Christmas Day

Launched in 2009, FoodCycle is a charity which aims to connect communities and combat food poverty and loneliness by using food which would otherwise be wasted to create a free, three-course meal.

Their project in Peckham, housed in All Saints Church Hall will be open on Christmas Day, welcoming those who want sustenance and company during a time which can be hard for those who are struggling.

SWL visited Peckham to speak to volunteers and guests about why the meals are so important to them and to understand how FoodCycle has supported people from all walks of life throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visit FoodCycle’s website for more information.