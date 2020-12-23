Christmas cheer! South west London school children star in festive music video

Twenty three south west London schools have come together this Christmas to create a festive music video.

The Tri-Borough Music Hub (TBMH), an organisation which promotes and oversees music education in the boroughs of Hammersmith and Fulham, Kensington and Chelsea, and Westminster, last week released its Digital Christmas Festival.

Led by TBMH’s Vocal Provision Manager Sophia Allen, the Digital Christmas Festival hopes to spread some festive cheer and support the organisation’s mission to provide opportunities for all children to realise their musical potential and develop a life-long love of music.

Tri-Borough Music Hub head Stuart Whatmore said: “The project helps with a sense of community and brings positivity and happiness to people.

“It’s offered schools and their communities of pupils and families a high-quality music education experience – one to be celebrated.

“We know that schools value the opportunity, and it gives a special focus for the end of the term.”

The Tri-Borough Music Hub usually delivers a series of in-person Christmas performances each December, but due to Covid-19 had to re-consider and ensure they were adhering to safety precautions pertaining to singing and the transmission of the virus.

Stuart Whatmore said the organisation was determined to avoid cancelling the event and instead moved it to a digital format, with schools sending audio and video recordings to Sally Greaves, who, in addition to composing the music, also produced and edited the video.

The Tri-Borough Music Hub added: “We are thankful to every pupil, teacher and school that took part for their commitment to keep music alive in schools at this most challenging of times.

“We hope that the video will be enjoyed by many people.”

You can watch the full Digital Christmas Festival here.

Featured Image Credit: Tri-Borough Music Hub