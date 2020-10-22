Putney Pedals as cargo bike to collect High Street rubbish

A blue cargo bike is now collecting waste along Putney High Street for local businesses, thanks to a partnership between Wandsworth Council and the London Waste and Recycling Board.

The Putney Pedals bike will take care of mixed recycling, paper, cardboard, food and general waste without the CO2 emissions or traffic obstruction of a rubbish lorry.

It will be manned by two cyclists to cover collection times up and down the high street.

The waste will be taken to a storage space nearby owned by the council and then the waste will be processed by commercial waste management company Paper Round.

The Putney Pedals scheme is expected to reduce air pollution in the area as only one vehicle will be needed to collect the waste from storage and increase the recycling rate.

Businesses will be helped by the flexible collection times thanks to the bike service making it easier to recycle as much of their waste as possible.

Positively Putney and the London Waste and Recycling Board are offering a subsidised collection to encourage businesses along the street to get involved with the scheme.

Positively Putney is a non-profit run by Putney businesses to support the area’s commercial side and working to involve businesses in the community.

Councillor Rory O’Broin said: “It is encouraging to see our local groups take action that will directly contribute to helping the wider borough reach its climate change goals.”

This scheme comes just months after the council won a bid for £56,000 to spend on other e-bikes which are being used by the parks police and several local charities and businesses.

O’Broin added: “Our parks police have been enjoying their new carbon-free transportation.”

Wandsworth Council is clearly confident e-bikes can help achieve the goal of carbon-neutrality by 2030 set out in the 2019 Climate Change Action Plan.

Addressing pollution is a significant concern for Wandsworth where air pollution went up during the lockdown.

But the current air pollution level is two which is low and meets the World Health Organisation standards, according to London Air.