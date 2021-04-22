Kingston man jailed for four years after multiple attacks on woman

A Kingston man has been jailed for four years and four months after multiple attacks on a woman in her 30s, and then striking a response officer with a metal pole.

Darren Parker, 43, of Haylett Gardens, KT1, pled guilty to three counts of actual bodily harm against a woman and one count of assault on an emergency worker and was sentenced on 7 April.

The court heard that on 31 October last year, police were called to Haylett Gardens for a disturbance, and found the victim, visibly distressed, in the street on their way.

The woman, who suffered significant injuries to her face and neck, claimed she was held against her will overnight and repeatedly assaulted by Parker, before she escaped.

It was established that Parker had subjected the victim to multiple, violently abusive episodes since 2019 and the court imposed a restraining order to protect her.

The victim, who is still being supported by specially trained officers, was taken to hospital and discharged later the same day.

PC James Driver, investigating officer, said: “Parker showed extreme levels of violence over a sustained period of time leaving the victim with physical injuries and lasting mental trauma. He had no other option but to plead guilty for all matters as the evidence against him was insurmountable.

“Thanks to the victim and members of the public who came forward and provided evidence in the investigation.

“I hope that the sentence handed down brings the victim a measure of closure and that she is able to recover from the ordeal she suffered at the hands of Parker.”

Police attended Parker’s address, and he was armed with a metal pole when they found him, which ended up striking an officer, PC Andy Cougar, as Parker was detained.

After receiving medical treatment in hospital, Cougar a response officer on the South West Command Unit, went back on patrol.

He said: “It was one of those incidents you never forget.

“I’ll leave it to the public to imagine how terrifying it is to have to arrest a man like Parker who had a long history of violence.”

Parker was charged and remanded on 1 November to appear at Kingston Crown Court on 27 November, where he pleaded guilty to the above offences.

He received four years for ABH and four months for the assault on an emergency worker, to run consecutively.