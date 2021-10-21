Brother of missing man appeals for information a month after his disappearance

The brother of a man who went missing more than a month ago is renewing the appeal for information.

Antonino Coppola, 23, was last seen on Thursday, 16 September at around 12.46pm leaving Bow Road Station towards Mornington Grove.

Coppola left his luggage with a friend after feeling unwell and has not been seen since.

Coppola’s brother Niko, 30, told South West Londoner: “My brother has always had the ability to be loved by anyone, no one will ever be able to say a negative word about him.

“He is sunny, friendly and always ready to help others.”

Richmond police issued three CCTV images showing Coppola leaving Bow Road station on September 16.

Coppola, who is 6ft tall and of slim build, was wearing a white t-shirt, black trousers and orange Nike trainers when he was last seen.

The 23-year-old is originally from Positano, Italy, and has been living in London for the past two years after living in Sydney for a year.

Coppola’s brother said he was thrilled to start a new job as assistant manager on Friday, 20 September after years of experience in the hospitality sector, hoping to open his own Italian restaurant one day.

Niko said: “He has always stood out for his commitment at work and how he relates to customers.”

Posters of the 23-year-old have been put up in the area near Bow Road station urging people to report sightings or any information about Mr Coppola.

Detective Inspector Sian Hutchings, leading the investigation, said: “Antonino’s disappearance is completely out of character and his family and friends are desperate to hear from him.

“I would appeal directly to Antonino to get in contact so we can let them know you are safe and well. I would also ask anyone who has seen Antonino or knows where he is to get in touch.”

According to the latest NCA’s Missing Persons Unit report, there have been more than 89,000 missing adults recorded by UK police forces in England and Wales in 2019/20 compared to around 74,000 in 2015/16.

Number of missing individuals recorded by UK police forces in England and Wales, 2015-2020

Anyone with information regarding the matter is urged to contact 101 or 999 if you see him with the reference 21MIS028497.

You can also contact the Missing People charity anonymously on 180 000.

