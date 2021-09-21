WATCH: SWL goes behind the scenes at Sustainable Merton’s Community Fridge

Sustainable Merton’s Community Fridge is improving access to fresh food for those who need it and stopping surplus food from going to waste.

Despite the challenges of Covid-19 Merton’s Community Fridge, launched in May 2020, has continued to grow and has had a substantial impact in reducing food waste and poverty and connecting people to each other and their community.

To create the fridge, Sustainable Merton worked with environmental charity Hubbub. Hubbub coordinates the world’s largest Community Fridge Network with more than 100 community fridges running around the UK.