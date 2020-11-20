The Queen mentioned Croydon in season four of The Crown and Twitter went crazy

The Crown viewers from across south London could not contain their excitement when Croydon was name-dropped in the latest season.

The Netflix show returned to our screens on Sunday and has already carried with it a flurry of enthusiasm and debate.

For viewers in one south west London borough though, the fourth season brought the excitement a little closer to home.

Croydon was namedropped by Queen Elizabeth II, depicted by Olivia Colman, and viewers took to social media to express their thoughts.

The biggest thing that surprised me, from “The Crown”. That the Queen knew that Croydon existed — Beans (@johnwearemany) November 18, 2020

One tweeted: “Hearing Croydon mentioned in #TheCrown has blown my mind.”

Another wrote: “Yasssss Croydon got mentioned in The Crown!”

A third added: “The biggest thing that surprised me, from ‘The Crown.’ That the Queen knew that Croydon existed.”

So, Princess Anne was dealing with a man from the ends, Croydon yeah? We love to see it lol #TheCrown — Hannah B. (@HannahBMusic) November 19, 2020

The Queen references Croydon when conversing with her daughter, Princess Anne, played by Erin Doherty, about her unhappy marriage to Captain Mark Phillips and the rumours of her alleged affair with Sergeant Peter Cross.

The Queen says: “In the light of these rumours Scotland Yard have recommended his transfer back to desk duties in Croydon.”

Some viewers were amused by the idea that moving to Croydon was to be considered a punishment.

Feel personally attacked by #TheCrown implying sending a police officer to a desk in Croydon is the worst thing that can happen to him!! 😂😂😂😂 — Susan Reith (@WestVaultRadio) November 15, 2020

Princess Anne looks visibly upset in the scene.

She replies: “Don’t do that to me. You can’t. He is the one thing that makes me happy.”

Croydon’s big moment occurs in episode four, titled “Favourites.”

Tooting residents were also recently left confused by a name-drop, as the John Lewis Christmas advert featured the area on a 222 bus, which doesn’t go to Tooting.

Featured Image Credit: Netflix / IMDB