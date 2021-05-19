Sadiq Khan visits Hammersmith & Fulham homeless charity initiative

London Mayor Sadiq Khan visited a homeless charity in Hammersmith & Fulham during his re-election campaign earlier this month, to look at one of their community projects.

The Barons Court Project (BCP)’s initiative Home(less) Made is an online shop, launched in July, where the project sells cards designed by homeless users of their service.

The mayor promised continued support for community projects such as Home(less) Made during his campaign, which resulted in his successful re-election, fending off competition from Conservative Shaun Bailey.

During the visit, homeless artist Guan presented Khan with a painting and he listened to a rap song composed for the occasion.

Guan said: “I am so delighted that I was able to paint a picture for the Mayor of London. It was an honour.

“Seeing people enjoy my work has increased my confidence and self-esteem.”

Home(less) Made provides those suffering from homelessness the resources to produce goods and earn an income, as artists receive half of the proceeds of the sales.

The other half helps cover BCP’s operating costs, as it only receives 27% of its funding from Hammersmith & Fulham Council.

BOOSTING HIS CONFIDENCE: Guan painting at Baron’s Court Project

Corporate partnership

BCP partnered with Dominvs In Action, the charitable arm of property developer Dominvs Group, to expand Home(less) Made after a challenging 12 months.

Dominvs are initially providing £10,000, which will pay for art training and equipment for an additional seven people.

Michael Angus director of BCP said: “The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns has had an awful impact on people who are homeless in Hammersmith.

“At Barons Court, we’ve seen increased demand for our services. So this generous support and commitment by Dominvs will have a tangible and meaningful effect on the most vulnerable in our borough.”

Jay Ahluwalia director of Dominvs In Action added: “We have long admired the vital work of Barons Court Project.

“The charity sits at the heart of the community and directly supports the most vulnerable people across the borough every single day.

“Home(less) Made is a great initiative because it will not only provide recipients with an income, but gives them a unique opportunity to gain further confidence, fulfilment, and independence.”

PROFITS FOR THE HOMELESS: Collection of greetings cards by BCP artists

Home(less) Made expands

BCP was founded in 1985 and is the only homeless charity day centre operating in Hammersmith & Fulham.

Home(less) made began last year during a surge in BCP guests struggling to find work.

Angus said: “With Dominvs’ long term commitment of support, we’re really excited to grow this wonderful initiative across the community.

“Home(less) Made is an amazing project that allows people to become self-sufficient. We are all just so pleased Dominvs has recognised its potential.”

The project is currently selling a range of greeting cards produced locally and you can find them available for sale online here.