Kensington and Chelsea leading the London electric car chargers race

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) have installed more electric vehicle chargers per head than any other borough in London.

The borough is aiming to support electric car owners and encourage more residents to change from internal combustion engine cars to electric cars.

It comes after the Government’s plan to outlaw the sale of petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030, councils have had to provide the facilities.

Kensington and Chelsea have installed more than 430 electric charging points for 87% of all residential properties and expect to achieve 100% by late March.

Cllr Johnny Thalassites, Lead Member for Planning, Place and Environment said: “It is our priority to improve air quality, that’s why we are putting money where our mouth is and investing.

“We are one of the first boroughs to get every single resident in the area within a 200m distance of a charger.

“It is certainty something councils will keep on going with. I think we need to improve public transport as well, if we electrify public transport that makes a huge difference too.

“RBKC have a tight nit community who are passionate about improving air quality which is why we have invested in more than 400 EV chargers and hope to go further and faster with our plan.”

Over the last four years, RBKC have cut carbon and Co2 emissions faster than any London borough and are committed to reach a net-zero target for the council in 2030.

The borough hopes to be a carbon-neutral council by 2040 and has also set an ambition to meet World Health Organisations guidelines on air quality.

The race for motor industries to manufacture all-electric cars like Ford, who has announced its entire range of cars will be all-electric by the end of the decade, has meant sales of EVs have tripled and people are buying them voluntarily in preparation.

RBKC residents do not have the access to install electric chargers from their homes so the council made a decision to provide plenty of charging points on-street.

The council has introduced a parking permit policy as a means to encourage residents to switch to greener vehicles to reduce air pollution.

A lot is being done by Kensington and Chelsea Council to keep levels of air pollution down and introducing enough electric charging points to make a greener council, but Mums for Lungs argue there is still more to be done and could go further.

The group, established in 2017, is committed to deliver clean air for everyone.

Jamima Hartshorn, Mums for Lungs founder, said: “Electrical vehicles still contribute substantially to air pollution. We are supporters of EV, but we don’t just want to see a replacement of cars.

“I think councils should increase car parking charges for all vehicles even more to stop small journeys that can be done on foot.

“Electric cars do help to reduce air pollution but we want to see less journeys on the road to tackle London’s toxic air.”