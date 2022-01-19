Kew Gardens introduce new £1 entry price

Kew Gardens have introduced a new £1 entry ticket for people in receipt of Universal Credit or Pension Credit.

The gardens, located in Richmond, is a World Heritage site and wild botanic garden, with 500 acres of woodland and the world’s largest seed conservation project.

Standard peak entry is £19.50, however this new low-cost entry is being introduced to ensure the gardens can be accessible for anyone.

It applies both for a visit to Kew Gardens and its sister site Wakehurst in Sussex.

SWL spoke to Director of Gardens, Richard Barley to hear about why this new initiative is so exciting and what Kew has to offer.

You can book your tickets online here.