Here are the Christmas opening hours you need for an eleventh-hour dash in South West London

As the country prepares for a very Covid Christmas, many major stores unveiled their longest ever opening hours in the run up to the festive season.

Most stores will close early on Christmas Eve and close for Christmas Day, and many more will remain closed on Boxing Day in order to give staff more time off after what has been a long year.

But in the event you realise you have forgotten your turkey foil or mince pies, here’s our handy seasonal shopping guide store by store:

Aldi

All Aldi stores will be closed Christmas Day, Boxing day and New Year’s Day.

Lidl

Stores will close at 7.00pm Christmas Eve and will remain closed on Christmas Day. All stores within the M25 will reopen Boxing Day for limited hours.

M&S

This year M&S has announced it is closing its doors on both Christmas Day and Boxing day so that colleagues “can spend more time with loved ones”.

This year’s Christmas celebrations will be more precious than ever. That’s why we've decided to close our stores & operations on Boxing Day, so our colleagues can enjoy more special time with their loved ones.

Find your nearest store: https://t.co/zUBnblvkOd pic.twitter.com/HdiTTAiQvR — M&S (@marksandspencer) November 26, 2020

Morrison’s

Morrison’s might “make Christmas” but have yet to announce their seasonal opening hours. Based on last year, stores will close 25 December and open on 26 December for limited hours.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s seasonal opening times depend on the size of the store. Superstores will close their doors at 7.00pm on December 24, while Local stores will remain open until 9.00pm.

All stores will close Christmas Day. Boxing Day hours are 10.00am to 5.00pm for superstores, and 9.00am to 9.00pm for Local stores. Check your local store on the store locator here.

Tesco

Britain’s largest grocer has yet to publish it’s opening hours over the festive season. However based on last year’s opening times it’s safe to say that stores will close 25 December but reopen on December with limited hours.

Waitrose

The majority of Waitrose stores open until 6.00pm on Christmas Eve. All stores will close on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, with the exception of some outlets in Welcome Break service stations which will stay open 24hrs as usual. There will also be no in-store Boxing Day sale at John Lewis either.

The Co-op

If you’re in a last minute pickle, Coop convenience stores will open until 9pm on Christmas Eve. All stores will close Christmas Day. On Boxing day stores will open between 9.00am to 8.00pm. Local variations may apply so check your local store here.

So where can you shop on Christmas Day?

Spar

Some Spar stores will open on Christmas day. See figure below to find your nearest branch.

Also check out your local petrol garage and “off licences” which are all exempt from Sunday and Bank Holiday trading laws.

Disclaimer: All information is correct at the time of writing. Opening hours are subject to change, when in doubt contact your local branch.

Opening on Christmas Day? Let us know at @SW_Londoner.

Main image credit: Jonny Billinger