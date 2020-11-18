iPad prize and 16 other winners in Richmond community lottery first draw

One player won an iPad and there were 16 other winners in Saturday night’s first draw of the new Richmond Borough community lottery.

Two players won two six bottle cases of champagne, two players won £25 and 12 players won three extra tickets in the draw of the new lottery called Get Lucky Local.

Get Lucky Local is different to other lotteries as players can choose organisations to receive funding with 60p of every £1 ticket sold going to good causes in the Richmond Borough.

LUCKY: Winner Richmond resident Lauren Appleby with her iPad prize

Credit: Get Lucky Local

Lauren Appleby, from Richmond, who won the iPad, said: “I was shocked and overjoyed when I found out I’d won a brand-new iPad. Get Lucky Local is a wonderful new way to support local causes, which, now more than ever, need all the help they can get.

“I didn’t think for a minute that I’d win, I was just happy to be able to help my local community in a small way. It was so quick and easy to set up a direct debit, and you can either pick a specific cause or spread the love with the community fund.

“If anyone can spare the price of one coffee each week and buy a couple of tickets, I’d highly recommend getting involved.”

A total of 826 tickets were sold and 39 charities, cultural projects, sports projects and community groups have signed up to be amongst the organisations that you can choose to give your money to when buying a ticket.

Tickets can be purchased online on the Get Lucky Local website and the draw will take place weekly every Saturday evening.

🎉🎉🎉 Our first draw is complete! 🎉🎉🎉



Congratulations to the winners!https://t.co/8lrmUj3a68 — Get Lucky Local (@GetLuckyLocal) November 14, 2020

The organisations involved each have a fundraising target and many organisations are already nearing their targets.

Organisations signed up to the lottery include Hampton and Richmond Borough Youth FC, Teddington Cricket Club, Hampton Hill Theatre and the Horse Rangers Association in Hampton Court.

The winners included players in Richmond, Twickenham and Hampton.

Players can choose their own six numbers or select a lucky dip and each ticket has a 1 in 50 chance to win a prize each week.

If you are winner, you will be emailed and told how much you have won.

The amount will be paid directly into your bank account or you can choose to donate your winnings to the cause you have selected to support.

Tickets are available here.

Featured image credit: Get Lucky Local