The fascinating history behind Teddington’s Normansfield Theatre which featured in Bridgerton and Downton Abbey

Normansfield Theatre in Teddington is best known for its appearances in period dramas, such as Bridgerton and Downton Abbey.

But the stunning grade II listed buildings and grounds, which form the Langdon Down Centre, have a fascinating history that few people are aware of.

The Langdon Down Centre was built as a hospital in 1868 by Dr John Langdon Down, the physician who discovered Down Syndrome.

Langdon Down dedicated years of his life to managing Normansfield Hospital – giving people with learning disabilities opportunities to live fulfilling lives.

He and his wife Mary built the theatre for the sole purpose of entertaining the hospital’s residents.

Today the building is owned and managed by the Down Syndrome Association.

Langdon Down Centre manager, Jo Hardie, spoke to South West Londoner about the history of the building and the importance of continuing the legacy of its founder.