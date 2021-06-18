Young Londoners aged 18 and over are urged to get their Covid jab this weekend as the NHS begins its “final push to protect the country”.
Football clubs such as Chelsea, Spurs, West Ham, and Charlton will host vaccination clinics this weekend.
11,007 confirmed cases of Covid were reported in the UK yesterday, the highest single-day figure since February.
When going to get your vaccine remember to bring ID and if you have already received your first dose, bring your vaccination card.
To guarantee a vaccine slot at a vaccination centre near you, book your appointment through the NHS website or call 119.
Where can those aged 18+ get a vaccine in south west London this weekend?
Chelsea FC: On Saturday between 10am to 7.30pm Chelsea FC’s Stamford Bridge will offer 6,000 vaccines to Hammersmith & Fulham Council residents aged 18+. You can book a slot online.
Kingston-upon-Thames: Today (Friday) Kingston University’s Penrhyn Road campus welcomes anyone aged 18+ to come along and get their first jab between 1-7pm. No appointment is needed.
Merton: On Saturday and Sunday, NHS Merton will offer vaccinations to those aged 21+ at Merton Civic Centre between 9am and 8pm. There will be another walk-in clinic on Monday between 4pm and 8pm.
Mitcham: On Saturday and Sunday Tooting & Mitcham United FC will host a walk-in vaccination session between 9am and 8pm for those aged 21+.
Where can those aged 40+ get a vaccine in SW London this weekend?
Croydon: On Sunday, Centrale Shopping Centre in Croydon will offer first or second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to those aged 40+ between 8am to 7:45pm.
Crystal Palace Park: On Saturday between 12pm and 4pm over 40s can get their first or second vaccine dose at Radiate Festival, Crystal Palace Park.
Kingston-upon-Thames: On Sunday 8am to 7:45pm, Hawks Road Health Clinic, Kingston-upon-Thames will offer those aged 40+ the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Sutton: On Sunday, St Nicholas Shopping Centre, Sutton will offer AstraZeneca to those aged 40+ between 8am to 7:45pm.
Twickenham: On Sunday between 8am to 7:45pm, Harlequins Twickenham Stadium will host an AstraZeneca walk-in for those aged 40+.
Wimbledon: Centre Court Shopping Centre currently has daily AstraZeneca walk-in vaccination clinics between 8am to 7:45pm for those aged 40+.
Where else in London can I get my vaccine this weekend?
Pop-up clinics across London will offer those eligible vaccines this weekend.
Click below for further details on pop-up vaccination centres near you:
