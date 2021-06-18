Young Londoners aged 18 and over are urged to get their Covid jab this weekend as the NHS begins its “final push to protect the country”.

Football clubs such as Chelsea, Spurs, West Ham, and Charlton will host vaccination clinics this weekend.

11,007 confirmed cases of Covid were reported in the UK yesterday, the highest single-day figure since February.

NEW: anyone aged 18 and over is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.



We’re now in a final push to get as many people vaccinated as possible.



Let’s go, London. Book your vaccine today, or attend a walk in centre. https://t.co/7iJZWoiHmi pic.twitter.com/F08yzeZQAi — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 18, 2021

When going to get your vaccine remember to bring ID and if you have already received your first dose, bring your vaccination card.

To guarantee a vaccine slot at a vaccination centre near you, book your appointment through the NHS website or call 119.

Where can those aged 18+ get a vaccine in south west London this weekend?

Chelsea FC: On Saturday between 10am to 7.30pm Chelsea FC’s Stamford Bridge will offer 6,000 vaccines to Hammersmith & Fulham Council residents aged 18+. You can book a slot online.

Kingston-upon-Thames: Today (Friday) Kingston University’s Penrhyn Road campus welcomes anyone aged 18+ to come along and get their first jab between 1-7pm. No appointment is needed.

Merton: On Saturday and Sunday, NHS Merton will offer vaccinations to those aged 21+ at Merton Civic Centre between 9am and 8pm. There will be another walk-in clinic on Monday between 4pm and 8pm.

Mitcham: On Saturday and Sunday Tooting & Mitcham United FC will host a walk-in vaccination session between 9am and 8pm for those aged 21+.

Where can those aged 40+ get a vaccine in SW London this weekend?

Croydon: On Sunday, Centrale Shopping Centre in Croydon will offer first or second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to those aged 40+ between 8am to 7:45pm.

Crystal Palace Park: On Saturday between 12pm and 4pm over 40s can get their first or second vaccine dose at Radiate Festival, Crystal Palace Park.

Kingston-upon-Thames: On Sunday 8am to 7:45pm, Hawks Road Health Clinic, Kingston-upon-Thames will offer those aged 40+ the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Sutton: On Sunday, St Nicholas Shopping Centre, Sutton will offer AstraZeneca to those aged 40+ between 8am to 7:45pm.

Twickenham: On Sunday between 8am to 7:45pm, Harlequins Twickenham Stadium will host an AstraZeneca walk-in for those aged 40+.

Wimbledon: Centre Court Shopping Centre currently has daily AstraZeneca walk-in vaccination clinics between 8am to 7:45pm for those aged 40+.

Where else in London can I get my vaccine this weekend?

Pop-up clinics across London will offer those eligible vaccines this weekend.

Over 18? You can get your vaccine in #Ealing today



🗓️18 June and 19 June

🕔9am – 6pm

📍 The Dominion Centre, Southall



(Astra Zeneca and Pfizer vaccines available) pic.twitter.com/qnZ5uLXGao — @HealthierNWL (@HealthierNWL) June 18, 2021

🏟 We can confirm that the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic being held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Sunday is now open to anyone aged 18 and over. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 18, 2021

People living in north east London are being invited to have their first COVID-19 jab at an NHS Vaccination Clinic in from 10am to 8pm on Saturday 19 June at London Stadium.



Anyone eligible who wishes to attend will be required to pre-book their jab. Find out more below 👇 — West Ham United (@WestHam) June 16, 2021

40+ and not yet had your jab?



Head to The Valley tomorrow between 8am-8pm to get your vaccine.



>> https://t.co/5IjWrnIONy #cafc #VaccinationAtTheValley pic.twitter.com/Gkl6edLf91 — Charlton Athletic Community Trust (@CAFCTrust) June 18, 2021

📢 THOUSANDS OF VACCINES AVAILABLE! Join us on Saturday 19 June (10am – 5.30pm), at Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre for Brent’s biggest vaccine drive yet!



🚶‍♂️ Walk-ins welcome, or pre-book to secure your spot: https://t.co/EVS6TeAK6Y



🙌 Everyone over 18 welcome! pic.twitter.com/lWZh31rEG4 — Brent Council (@Brent_Council) June 17, 2021

Aged 18+, live in #Newham or NE London & need your first Covid-19 jab? Come get your NHS jab on Sat 19 June, 10am – 6pm at the London Stadium, Olympic Park, Stratford. No walk-ins. Book here: https://t.co/ZdqCkPnH9B#KeepNewhamSafe #GetNewhamVaccinated — Newham London 💙 (@NewhamLondon) June 17, 2021

150,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been given to Tower Hamlets residents



If you're 18 & over, & yet to have your first vaccine, you can join the thousands by booking an appointment at the London Stadium for tomorrow. Find out and book https://t.co/juQKPXvVAF pic.twitter.com/RKoEvzARcu — Tower Hamlets Council (@TowerHamletsNow) June 18, 2021

Click below for further details on pop-up vaccination centres near you: