Lambeth and Wandsworth lead London surge of Covid cases

Lambeth and Wandsworth are leading London’s surge of Covid-19 cases, according to the latest government data.

Out of all London boroughs, Lambeth has the highest daily number of new cases published yesterday, 1,492, with Wandsworth a close second with 1,422.

The two boroughs also saw the largest increase in weekly cases, with Wandsworth recording 3,303 more cases in the past seven days when compared to the week prior, and Lambeth 3,564, an increase of 201.7%.

Other South-West London boroughs, however, are showing considerably lower numbers of new daily cases despite their proximity to the hotspots.

Kensington and Chelsea reported the lowest number of new cases published in London yesterday, 371.

Cases of Covid-19 are rising across the capital as London becomes a national hotspot of the Omicron variant, suspected to be more contagious than previous strains.

The national daily number of positive coronavirus cases reported yesterday was 88,376.

A separate analysis conducted by ZOE COVID Study found that 1 in 57 people in the UK currently have symptomatic COVID.

The most common symptoms recorded by people with Covid-19 in the ZOE app are a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing, and sore throat.

This appears to differ from the tell-tale symptoms of previous strains: a fever, dry cough and the loss of taste and smell.

Professor Tim Spector, the study’s lead scientist, said: “In London, cases have been rising rapidly, but this will likely slow down soon, as people change their behaviour, such as wearing face masks again, cancelling parties and working from home more.

“Hopefully people now recognise the cold-like symptoms which appear to be the predominant feature of Omicron.

“These are the changes that will slow the spread of the virus.”

Find NHS guidance for testing here.

The ZOE COVID Study app can be downloaded here.

Photo credit: Free to use