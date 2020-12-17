Old school video games ‘better investments than cars and watches’

Old school video games are better investments than cars and wrist watches, according to a new study.

A new finding by savings and investment company Raisin has revealed that retro video games dramatically increase in value by £24,433.

Recently, the original Super Mario Bros raked in a massive £86,389 after it was first released 35 years ago in 1985.

Gamma Attack, released in 1982 and originally purchased for £20 was able to sell for a staggering £418,790.

‘Great investments’

Avid game collector Chris Klose from London, who has kept most of his video games from the 90s, said: “I always knew there is value in these games.

“I was always urged to throw my games away, but I know how much people value retro items and I hope one day I can make money from them.”

MONEY MAKER: Could Chris’ classic Tenchu game fetch thousands of pounds?

Among Chris’ collection are Tenchu: Stealth Assassin released in 1998 and WWE’s 1999 classic WWF Attitude: Get It which features names such as The Rock and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.

He said: “Tenchu is a cult classic and I was surprised about how many people who still love the game even to this day.

“It may not be worth much now but 20 years from now, it could prove to be a great investment.”

‘Priceless nostalgia’

Former game shop owner Derrick May is not surprised about the demand for retro games.

He said: “People have a thing for nostalgia and these games bring back memories which can be priceless.

“I am not surprised that people will pay huge money for these.

“Imagine getting the chance to relive your childhood.”

OLD SCHOOL: Chris believes his retro games are good investments

He predicts that Chris’ Tenchu could fetch up to £20,000 in 20 years with the right buyer.

He added: “So many people these things are junk and tend to throw them out.

“It’s not. You could be throwing away a gold mine.”

According to the study, other potential valuables that could be mistaken for junk include comic books and trading cards.

Hoarding

However, interior designer Evelyn Fobi does not believe in keeping items in the name of selling it off decades later.

‘IT IS HOARDING’: For interior designer Evelyn Fobi, keeping items which might not fetch any cash is a waste of time

She said: “It is hoarding. Why would you hoard these things when people might not even be interested in them?

“There is a thin line between being a hoarder and being an investor.”