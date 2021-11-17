Two days left to vote for Elephant & Castle urban community project

There are two days left for Londoners to vote for an urban community project based out of Elephant & Castle, as part of a European competition.

Singer-songwriter Joy Crookes partnered with global lifestyle brand Timberland for the ‘My community. Our Nature’ campaign to uplift local urban areas, representing the UK.

Originally from Elephant & Castle herself, Joy is championing a community-driven initiative at InSpire Youth Club, which provides Walworth youth with a safe place to socialise and strengthen their confidence.

Joy said: “Supporting my community and providing opportunities for local young people is really important to me, especially as I see south London continuing to be affected by gentrification and austerity.

“In less than a decade, spending on youth services throughout the UK has been cut by 70%.”

During a Timberland_EU Live Instagram, Joy also talked about the need for young people in the area to have safe spaces, role models and support in finding inspiring careers.

The artist commented: “Having access to youth centres is integral for those who come from certain backgrounds and areas.”

InSpire, based in St Peter’s Church, offers sports, drama and music workshops and a space for young people to come together and explore their creativity.

Nigel Scott-Dickeson, CEO for InSpire at St Peter’s said: “Joy is an excellent ambassador for our community and the challenges we face as a charity.

“Our work with Timberland and Joy will remain essential in solving and combatting all the social challenges and elements such as the ‘gentrification’ of our neighbourhood that are being experienced locally and affects many of the young people’s families who attend InSpire.”

Timberland’s competition includes a creativity garden to encourage spending time in nature and support mental health.

The other projects are based in France, Italy and Germany and all four projects are currently collecting votes.

The winner will receive funds for a large-scale transformation with long term benefit for the future of that community.

You can vote to support the project here.

Featured image credit: Timberland