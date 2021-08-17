WhiteRibbonAccredited: Richmond Council commits to ending male violence against women

Richmond Council has appointed its first ever White Ribbon Champion in its efforts towards White Ribbon Accreditation.

Ward councillor for St Margarets and Twickenham Ben Khosa is Richmond Council’s new White Ribbon Champion and oversees and delivers the council’s Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) strategy.

White Ribbon UK is a charity that aims to end male violence against women by engaging with men and boys to take a stance against the violence.

It works with supporters, ambassadors, champions, organisations and policy makers to bring about culture change in communities and workplaces.

Read the full story here.