The key moments from Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Philip was laid to rest at St George’s Chapel in Windsor this afternoon after eight days of national mourning.

The Queen cast a solitary, sombre figure as she followed her beloved Prince Philip’s coffin in the state Bentley.

The strict Covid restrictions meant that she was isolated from the other mourners in attendance, who were allowed to sit in family bubbles.

The music was carefully chosen by the Duke himself. In particular, I Vow To Thee My Country, Jerusalem, and Nimrod were played by rows of military during the procession.

‘I vow to thee my country’ – that’s me in bits 😢 #RoyalFuneral — Sarah Parry (@SarahWoods66) April 17, 2021

Prince Philip’s cap, whip, and brown gloves were placed on the seat of his favourite driving carriage as a reminder of his love of the pastime.

Featured image credit: SÜD BOCHUM