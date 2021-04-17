The firing of the ‘minute guns’ during Prince Philip’s funeral: what you need to know

During Prince Philip’s funeral at St George’s Chapel, you may have noticed the firing of guns at one-minute intervals. But who was behind the minute gun fire?

On the day of Prince Philip’s funeral, three World War One vintage 13 pound guns made their way, horse drawn, from Combermere Barracks to Windsor Castle’s East Lawn.

This was enacted by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery – a ceremonial unit responsible for firing the processional minute gun.



Each gun fire is a tribute of respect for Prince Philip, who enjoyed a lifelong relationship with the military.

What a powerful entrance to the Prince Philip's funeral March. A gun fires every minute followed by the bell.https://t.co/iYvlUqzWDQ — Sparky ink Studio '21st Century's 21st' – 🎮🕹🎨🎥 (@Sparky_inK) April 17, 2021

Photo credits:

Infographic image: Michael Garnett, ‘Royal Drive-By’ https://www.flickr.com/photos/mikepaws/6966875644



Gun Salute by the Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery. Creator: Sargeant Adrian Harlen. https://www.flickr.com/photos/defenceimages/10996952726