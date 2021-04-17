Editor's Picks
A military affair: groups close to Prince Philip play central role in his funeral

Military groups played a crucial role in the funeral of Prince Philip in Windsor this afternoon. 

A life of service left the duke with close links to many groups within the military, all of which have been keen to recognise his contributions. 

Prince Philip served in the Royal Navy in the Second World War, stepping down in 1951 when then Princess Elizabeth began to take on more royal duties. 

Since then he has held many esteemed titles, including commander in the Royal Navy, British Army Field Marshal and Marshal of the Royal Air Force. 

In 2011, the Queen appointed him Lord High Admiral, titular head of the Royal Navy. 

A MILITARY LIFE: Some of the groups involved in today’s funeral which had links to Prince Philip in his lifetime.

Image: The Maple Leaf, Flickr

