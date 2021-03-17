Kingston and Richmond Youth Council launch new podcast

The Kingston and Richmond Youth Council have launched their brand-new podcast ‘Kingston and Richmond Youth Voice Podcast’.

The youth council have released the first episode in a series of podcasts that will continue throughout the year, focusing on important issues facing young people such as climate change, teenage relationships, and youth centres.

The podcast aims to ensure that the voices and opinions of young people in the borough are heard.

The Kingston and Richmond Youth Council are a group of ten democratically elected young people who aim to run local projects to ensure that they can have a positive impact on the local area.

The first episode is presented by Isabella Topley, who interviews UK Youth Parliament Member Joe Crabtree on the issue of climate change.

They discuss if residents are doing enough in the fight against climate change and how to make a positive difference in our local areas.

Isabella and Joe also discuss how young people can encourage their schools to do more in the fighting against climate change.

Isabella said: “The Youth Voice Podcast has definitely been one of the most exciting projects that I have worked on during my time at Kingston and Richmond Youth Council.

“I have learnt so much through doing it about interviewing people and a lot about the topics that we are recording about.

“I’ve found that our first episode on the environment has been especially eye-opening on the wide variety of things that we can do to help our planet. I really would recommend listening to it!”

Cllr Penny Frost, Chair of the Education and Children’s Services Committee, said: “I highly recommend the new podcast from Kingston and Richmond Youth Council. The team have done an amazing job in putting together such an informative and insightful podcast.

“The podcast provides residents with helpful tips and advice on how to make a positive difference by reducing their carbon footprint in their everyday lives.”

You can listen to the podcast here.