Storm Eunice: upgrade to red weather warning

Storm Eunice is set to hit tomorrow, giving residents little time to recover after Storm Dudley affected large parts of the UK yesterday.

As winds up to 80mph hit the UK, south west Londoners can expect dangers similar to red weather warnings.

The southwest of England will be the worst hit, as the area has now received red weather warnings, the highest level, affecting coastal towns as well as areas in Wales like Cardiff and Swansea.

The red warnings mean there is a danger to human life as a result of flying debris, as well as:

Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

Uprooted trees are likely

Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage

credit: Met office

The amber warning is in place from 5am tomorrow morning until 9pm, and the Met Office has advised people to stay indoors tomorrow for their safety.

Looking ahead to #StormEunice on Friday, we are expecting to see even more dangerous weather conditions moving in 💨



Here are the forecast wind gusts 👇 pic.twitter.com/n7OHiU7vLJ — Met Office (@metoffice) February 16, 2022

Several train operators are advising travellers to avoid using train services tomorrow, informing that their tickets can be used on Saturday instead.

Residents have also been advised to secure any loose belongings outside of their homes – be that in gardens or balconies, to ensure that they do not fly away and cause potential damage or danger to others.

You can check your flood risk and keep up to date with the latest situation at https://www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk, call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 , or follow @EnvAgency on Twitter for the latest flood updates.