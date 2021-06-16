Witness appeal launched following fatal police car collision in Lambeth

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is appealing for witnesses following the death of a 25-year-old woman who was hit by a police car answering a call last week.

Officers arrived at the scene on Stockwell Road at 11.20pm on Wednesday 9 June alongside London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

The woman was treated at the scene but died despite efforts from emergency services.

She has been identified and her next of kin informed.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is conducting an independent investigation of the woman’s death and is now asking for witnesses who saw anything of the incident to come forward.

IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said: “Our investigation is still in its very early stages and it is important that we establish all of the circumstances.

“We are already speaking to people who were in the area at the time and we would like to hear from anyone else who may have witnessed any part of this incident or the collision itself.”

Naseem also said that anyone with dashcam footage who was driving in the area at the time should contact them.

Witnesses should contact the IOPC on 0300 303 5620 or email [email protected]