Richmond Council rated best in England for supporting vulnerable adults to remain independent

Richmond Council has been rated the best in England for supporting vulnerable adults aged 18-64 to remain independent in their homes in its Adult Social Care Annual Report.

The report sets out all the Council’s achievements from April 2020 to March 2021 – a time period heavily affected by the pandemic.

It has been announced the Council has provided care and support within individuals homes to help 1,400 residents to remain independent, alongside supporting over 500 carers to help them continue caring for loved ones.

Councillor Piers Allen said: “This report shows how our care and social workers have gone above and beyond adapting to continue to support vulnerable residents in Richmond upon Thames.”

Priorities for 2021-22 have been laid out, including actively embedding the learning from COVID-19 by making full use of technological innovation.

It has been announced that there are plans to take full advantage of technological innovation going forward by developing the Adult Social Care Digital Strategy 2021-2024 to build on progress already made.

Councillor Allen acknowledges that the borough has the sixth highest proportion of people over 80, saying that by 2023 the number of people aged 75-84 years will have increased by over 1,300.

He said: “With this will come increasing pressures, but we are determined to continue being a leader in providing quality public care services and a borough that is one of the best places to live.

“Ultimately, we want everyone to be able to live happy, healthy and independent lives in Richmond upon Thames.”

In the report the Council set out their vision for Adult Social Care in the future, focusing on a strengths-based approach.

This will work by supporting individuals to be as independent as possible by focusing on any strengths and skills they may possess or have access to.

The Council aims to support people in the community by enforcing resilience and connecting them to support within their voluntary and community sector.

The goal is to encourage people to work together as a whole system to support people in the ways they want or need.



Read the official report here.