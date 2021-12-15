How South West London MPs voted on Covid Passes amidst Tory Rebellion

After a huge Tory Rebellion over COVID Passes, SWL looks at how each MP voted in South West London.
99 Conservative MPs defied the whip to vote against the passes, in the second largest Tory rebellion against their own government since the 1840s.
Of South West London’s 25 MPs, 15 voted for passports, 4 voted against and six did not vote for a variety of reasons.
This largely matched the national picture: 56.8% of MPs backed COVID passes nationally compared with 60% of South West London MPs, 19.4% of MPs opposed them compared with 16% in South West London and 23.8% of MPs did not vote while 24% of South West London’s MPs were absent.
With the Lib Dems opposing the policy, not one of the MPs in their miniature stronghold in the corner of South West London voted in favour, though party leader Sir Ed Davey in Kingston and Surbiton missed the vote whilst he is in self-isolation after coming into contact with a COVID case.
Nearby in Wimbledon there was a notable rebellion from the Conservatives’ Stephen Hammond, whilst Labour’s Bell Rebiero-Addy was one of just eight Labour MPs who defied leader Keir Starmer’s request to back the policy.
Prime Minister and MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip Boris Johnson had earlier said the policy was necessary to slow the spread of the new Omicron variant of Covid.
He was supported in voting for the proposal by 14 other MPs in South West London, split five and nine between the Conservatives and Labour respectively.
And here is the list of MPs and how they voted in full:
Battersea – Marsha de Cordova – Labour – Did not vote
Brentford and Isleworth – Ruth Cadbury – Labour – FOR
Carshalton and Wellington – Elliot Colburn – Conservative – Did not vote
Chelsea and Fulham – Greg Hands – Conservative – FOR
Croydon Central – Sarah Jones – Labour – FOR
Croydon North – Steve Reed – Labour – FOR
Croydon South – Chris Philip – Conservative – FOR
Ealing Central and Acton – Ruqa Huq – Labour – FOR
Ealing North – James Murray – Labour – FOR
Ealing Southall – Virendra Sharma – Labour – FOR
Feltham and Heston – Seema Malhotra – Labour – FOR
Hammersmith – Andy Slaughter – Labour – FOR
Hayes and Harlington – John McDonnell – Labour – FOR
Kensington – Felicity Buchan – Conservative – FOR
Kingston and Surbiton – Sir Ed Davey – Lib Dem – Did not vote
Mitcham and Morden – Siobhan McDonagh – Labour – Did not vote
Putney – Fleur Anderson – Labour – FOR
Richmond Park – Sarah Olney – Lib Dem – AGAINST
Streatham – Bell Rebiero-Addy – Labour – AGAINST
Sutton and Cheam – Paul Scully – Conservative – FOR
Tooting – Dr Rosena Allin-Khan – Labour – Did not vote
Twickenham – Munira Wilson – Lib Dem – AGAINST
Uxbridge and South Ruislip – Boris Johnson – Conservative – FOR
Vauxhall – Florence Eshalomi – Labour – Did not vote
Wimbledon – Stephen Hammond – Conservative – AGAINST
Featured Image: (Parliament UK, Flickr)
