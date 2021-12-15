How South West London MPs voted on Covid Passes amidst Tory Rebellion

After a huge Tory Rebellion over COVID Passes, SWL looks at how each MP voted in South West London.

99 Conservative MPs defied the whip to vote against the passes, in the second largest Tory rebellion against their own government since the 1840s.

Of South West London’s 25 MPs, 15 voted for passports, 4 voted against and six did not vote for a variety of reasons.

This largely matched the national picture: 56.8% of MPs backed COVID passes nationally compared with 60% of South West London MPs, 19.4% of MPs opposed them compared with 16% in South West London and 23.8% of MPs did not vote while 24% of South West London’s MPs were absent.

With the Lib Dems opposing the policy, not one of the MPs in their miniature stronghold in the corner of South West London voted in favour, though party leader Sir Ed Davey in Kingston and Surbiton missed the vote whilst he is in self-isolation after coming into contact with a COVID case.

Nearby in Wimbledon there was a notable rebellion from the Conservatives’ Stephen Hammond, whilst Labour’s Bell Rebiero-Addy was one of just eight Labour MPs who defied leader Keir Starmer’s request to back the policy.

Conservative MP Stephen Hammond says he voted against Covid passports after hearing a briefing from Chris Whitty who said two jabs are not very effective at limiting the transmission of the virus.@StigAbell | @AyeshaHazarika | @S_Hammond pic.twitter.com/yqI9iE8zmx — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) December 15, 2021

Prime Minister and MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip Boris Johnson had earlier said the policy was necessary to slow the spread of the new Omicron variant of Covid.

He was supported in voting for the proposal by 14 other MPs in South West London, split five and nine between the Conservatives and Labour respectively.

And here is the list of MPs and how they voted in full:

Battersea – Marsha de Cordova – Labour – Did not vote

Brentford and Isleworth – Ruth Cadbury – Labour – FOR

Carshalton and Wellington – Elliot Colburn – Conservative – Did not vote

Chelsea and Fulham – Greg Hands – Conservative – FOR

Croydon Central – Sarah Jones – Labour – FOR

Croydon North – Steve Reed – Labour – FOR

Croydon South – Chris Philip – Conservative – FOR

Ealing Central and Acton – Ruqa Huq – Labour – FOR

Ealing North – James Murray – Labour – FOR

Ealing Southall – Virendra Sharma – Labour – FOR

Feltham and Heston – Seema Malhotra – Labour – FOR

Hammersmith – Andy Slaughter – Labour – FOR

Hayes and Harlington – John McDonnell – Labour – FOR

Kensington – Felicity Buchan – Conservative – FOR

Kingston and Surbiton – Sir Ed Davey – Lib Dem – Did not vote

Mitcham and Morden – Siobhan McDonagh – Labour – Did not vote

Putney – Fleur Anderson – Labour – FOR

Richmond Park – Sarah Olney – Lib Dem – AGAINST

Streatham – Bell Rebiero-Addy – Labour – AGAINST

Sutton and Cheam – Paul Scully – Conservative – FOR

Tooting – Dr Rosena Allin-Khan – Labour – Did not vote

Twickenham – Munira Wilson – Lib Dem – AGAINST

Uxbridge and South Ruislip – Boris Johnson – Conservative – FOR

Vauxhall – Florence Eshalomi – Labour – Did not vote

Wimbledon – Stephen Hammond – Conservative – AGAINST

Featured Image: (Parliament UK, Flickr)