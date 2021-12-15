News
How South West London MPs voted on Covid Passes amidst Tory Rebellion

After a huge Tory Rebellion over COVID Passes, SWL looks at how each MP voted in South West London.

99 Conservative MPs defied the whip to vote against the passes, in the second largest Tory rebellion against their own government since the 1840s.

Of South West London’s 25 MPs, 15 voted for passports, 4 voted against and six did not vote for a variety of reasons.

This largely matched the national picture: 56.8% of MPs backed COVID passes nationally compared with 60% of South West London MPs, 19.4% of MPs opposed them compared with 16% in South West London and 23.8% of MPs did not vote while 24% of South West London’s MPs were absent.

With the Lib Dems opposing the policy, not one of the MPs in their miniature stronghold in the corner of South West London voted in favour, though party leader Sir Ed Davey in Kingston and Surbiton missed the vote whilst he is in self-isolation after coming into contact with a COVID case.

Nearby in Wimbledon there was a notable rebellion from the Conservatives’ Stephen Hammond, whilst Labour’s Bell Rebiero-Addy was one of just eight Labour MPs who defied leader Keir Starmer’s request to back the policy.

Prime Minister and MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip Boris Johnson had earlier said the policy was necessary to slow the spread of the new Omicron variant of Covid.

He was supported in voting for the proposal by 14 other MPs in South West London, split five and nine between the Conservatives and Labour respectively.

And here is the list of MPs and how they voted in full:

Battersea – Marsha de Cordova – LabourDid not vote

Brentford and Isleworth – Ruth Cadbury – Labour FOR

Carshalton and Wellington – Elliot Colburn – ConservativeDid not vote

Chelsea and Fulham – Greg Hands – ConservativeFOR

Croydon Central – Sarah Jones – LabourFOR

Croydon North – Steve Reed – LabourFOR

Croydon South – Chris Philip – ConservativeFOR

Ealing Central and Acton – Ruqa Huq – LabourFOR

Ealing North – James Murray – LabourFOR

Ealing Southall – Virendra Sharma – LabourFOR

Feltham and Heston – Seema Malhotra – LabourFOR

Hammersmith – Andy Slaughter – LabourFOR

Hayes and Harlington – John McDonnell – LabourFOR

Kensington – Felicity Buchan – ConservativeFOR

Kingston and Surbiton – Sir Ed Davey – Lib DemDid not vote

Mitcham and Morden – Siobhan McDonagh – LabourDid not vote

Putney – Fleur Anderson – LabourFOR

Richmond Park – Sarah Olney – Lib DemAGAINST

Streatham – Bell Rebiero-Addy – LabourAGAINST

Sutton and Cheam – Paul Scully – ConservativeFOR

Tooting – Dr Rosena Allin-Khan – LabourDid not vote

Twickenham – Munira Wilson – Lib DemAGAINST

Uxbridge and South Ruislip – Boris Johnson – ConservativeFOR

Vauxhall – Florence Eshalomi – LabourDid not vote

Wimbledon – Stephen Hammond – ConservativeAGAINST

Featured Image: (Parliament UK, Flickr)

