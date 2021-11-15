Anthony Joshua stars in Love Hemp’s national media campaign

Leading British CBD wellness brand Love Hemp is launching its first national UK media campaign today.

British boxing legend Anthony Joshua, who is an investor and ambassador for the award-winning Croydon-based brand, stars in the advert.

Anthony Joshua said: “As an investor in the company, I am delighted to help Love Hemp increase awareness of its premium CBD products and the positive impact they have on wellbeing.”

The 30-second advert shows the two-time Heavyweight Boxing World Champion and Olympic gold medallist working out and encouraging everyone to face life’s daily challenges with positivity before revealing that he invested in Love Hemp.

Joshua will also appear in the brand’s outdoor poster campaign running alongside the TV advert, supporting the company’s vision to enable people to feel more focused, calm and free.

The £500,000 four-week nationwide campaign will educate people about the benefits of CBD and run on television (including ITV, Sky and Channel 4), national broadcaster video on-demand platforms, in-print and in multiple outdoor advertising formats from 15 November.

Tony Calamita, Love Hemp co-founder and CEO, which is headquartered in Croydon, said: “This is a huge moment for Love Hemp and our aspirations to become a global brand.

“Ever since Tom and I started the business six years ago, from a bedroom in Croydon to our own in-house production facility, we have wanted to educate and inform people about the many benefits of CBD for their optimal health and wellness.

“Our aim now is to be the global leader for CBD wellness products, providing holistic solutions to relieve anxiety and stress, manage pain and reduce poor-quality sleep.”

Love Hemp produces and supplies more than 40 CBD wellness products that facilitate physical and mental health, including oils, sprays, topicals and a variety of edible CBD products.

In June 2021, it signed a five-year Global Partnership with the UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, further demonstrating the ambition for growth.

Love Hemp also partnered this year with Togetherall, an online mental health and wellbeing support service, to offer free access to the platform during the pandemic, responding to the increase in people suffering from stress and anxiety.