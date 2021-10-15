South west London MPs send tributes after Conservative MP Sir David Amess stabbed to death

Tributes for MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death today, are flooding in from south west London politicians.
MPs from across all major political parties tweeted their sympathy for the Southend West Conservative within two hours of the attack.
Amess, 69, was stabbed and killed today while meeting constituents at a regular surgery.
Elliot Colburn, Conservative MP for Carshalton and Wallington, was the first to respond.
He originally tweeted: “This is absolutely shocking, my thoughts and prayers are with Sir David right now” and has since added: “I’ll never forget just how friendly he was to me. I’m utterly shocked and heartbroken that this has happened.”
Essex police have since confirmed that a 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, after a man was treated by emergency services but died at the scene.
They said they recovered a knife and were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
Fleur Anderson, Labour MP for Putney, Southfields and Roehampton, said: “An attack on any MP is an attack on us all and on our democracy.”
Amess had been an MP since 1983 and was married with five children.
Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, the Labour MP for Tooting, said: “This is awful.
“The thought that this has happened to a colleague is absolutely numbing.”
Dr Allin-Khan has since added: “We need our politics to be more compassionate and caring.”
Amess, a prominent Eurosceptic, is the second MP to be killed in five years after Jo Cox was murdered in 2016.
Stephen Hammond, Conservative MP for Wimbledon, Raynes Park, Morden and Motspur Park, said: “I am shocked and sickened by the attack on Sir David Amess MP while holding his constituency surgery today.
“I have known Sir David for many years and he is an extraordinarily generous man.”
Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrat Party and MP for Kingston and Surbiton said: “This is tragic and horrible news.
“A truly terrible day for British politics but most importantly of all our prayers are with all the people who loved David.”
Ruth Cadbury, Labour MP for Brentford and Isleworth, called Amess “One of the nicest MPs in the house & a true champion of Southend”.
Gareth Roberts, Leader of Richmond Council, called the attack “A truly senseless act”.
Florence Eshalomi, Labour and Co-op MP for Vauxhall, said: ” I am so sorry for David’s family and children.
“I just feel so sad.”
Sarah Olney, Liberal Democrat MP for Richmond Park, called Amess “a kind and committed man who lost his life while serving his community”.
Munira Wilson, Liberal Democrat MP for Twickenham, said: “Deeply shocked and saddened by the news about David Amess MP.”
Image credit: Richard Townshend Photography via Wikimedia Commons under CC BY 3.0 license