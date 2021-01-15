Met Police launches internship scheme for London teenagers

The Metropolitan Police announced an internship scheme for London teenagers this week, which is due to take place during February half term.

The Met Futures work experience scheme – launched in partnership with EY Foundation – is aimed at helping 16-17-year-olds from diverse backgrounds develop transferable skills and offering guidance to give them a head start in the world of work.

The programme, which will take place virtually, is set to invite 20 young people to take part.

It will include a three-week paid work experience placement and will offer employability skills training as well as one-to-one mentoring support.

Chief of Corporate Services for the Metropolitan Police Service, Robin Wilkinson, said: “We are delighted to announce the Met Futures programme and look forward to welcoming the young people to our Corporate Services internship this year.

“The Met already offers a wide breadth of interesting and rewarding career paths, for a range of fantastic people with diverse skills and life experiences, and we will continue to employ new talent from diverse backgrounds.”

INTERNSHIP: The Met Police are looking for diverse young people to join its ranks

During the employability training week, students will get an introduction to the Met and will learn how to write a top-class CV.

They will develop their interview technique with mock interview practice and will get the opportunity to pitch their social enterprise idea to a panel of judges.

In addition to this, as part of the two-week work experience taking place in the April half-term, each student will have the opportunity to join two different Corporate Services departments and work within their teams on different projects.

Wilkinson added: “Police staff roles are integral to the everyday running of the Met and we employ over 10,000 members of staff who work to help keep London safe.

“We are excited to meet the first cohort joining us and feel that not only do we have a lot to teach them from our experience, we also expect to learn a huge amount from them.”

Following the completion of their training and work experience, the young people selected will then attend a virtual graduation ceremony to collect the leadership qualification they will have worked toward throughout the scheme.

After graduation, students will then continue one-to-one sessions with a personally allocated mentor to continue building their skills.

More information for teenagers on how to apply to the Met Police internship scheme can be found here.