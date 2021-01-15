Man charged with murder following fatal Wimbledon stabbing

A Merton man has been charged with murder by homicide detectives, following a fatal stabbing in Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Mongo Bolili, 33, was charged with murdering 41-year-old Paul Dalton, who was found with fatal stab injuries by police after they were called to The Broadway just before 1am on Wednesday.

Another man from Merton, 26-year-old Ian Matu was charged with perverting the course of justice.

Both Bolili and Matu are appearing at Bromley Magistrates Court today.

A 53-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail until early February.

Police have released an image of Dalton, who is also from Merton.

