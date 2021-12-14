St George’s hospital charity is asking for the public to spare a thought for the thousands of patients who will spend Christmas away from their loved ones this year, and the many hospital staff who are caring for them.

The charity, which supports the work of St George’s and St Mary’s Hospitals, is asking for people to show that they care by getting involved with their Christmas fundraising activities, as all money raised will support staff, patients and their families through what can be a very challenging time of year.

Get involved by taking part in Bid for George’s, a Christmas auction running from 6 – 22 December, spread festive cheer by purchasing a St George’s Hospital Christmas Card or even donate to support the hospital’s amazing work.

Jane Wescott, Senior Sister on Dalby Ward, said: “The hospital doesn’t shut at Christmas, it’s actually the time when your patients need you the most. But it’s been a tough year.

“We’re still recovering from the pandemic and we haven’t had a break. We are now dealing with rising infections on top of really sick patients who delayed coming into hospital when everything was at its peak.

“If I could, I’d split myself into 10 more people, that would be the ideal!

“It means such a lot to know that people out there are thinking of us and are grateful for what we do. It keeps us going. Sometimes we think, oh, we might be forgotten about, but we aren’t and it means so much.

“Christmas is a tough time to be in the hospital, for the patients and staff alike. But we try and bring a bit of sunshine by singing and dancing with them to keep their spirits high.

“It’s my duty as a nurse and part of what we do here.

“Every year the hospital charity buys us gifts and treats like Christmas nibbles. It sounds silly, but it really helps us to keep our spirits high.

“I wish I could have a little camera on my shoulder so that you could see the joy that it brings to people. It really does mean the world.”

Credit: St George’s Hospital Charity

St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust serves a population of 1.3 million across South West London, and offers a large number of complex services such as cardiothoracic medicine and surgery. 9,000 staff work around the clock to deliver high standards of patient care.

In the last year, more than 50,000 people have benefited from the work of the charity, and its work would not be possible without the support of donors, grants, foundations and individual fundraisers.

Some projects it has funded include pain distraction devices for children’s wards, bedside music every week to boost morale for long stay inpatients, and over £400k invested towards three separate medical research studies to make a positive impact on patient care.

Photo credit: St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust