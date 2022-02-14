Richmond Council has made street parties free of charge to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

The £70 fee which residents would usually have to pay to host a street party has been waived by Richmond Council for the months of May and June in 2022.

To celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, there is a nationwide four-day bank holiday weekend between Thursday 2 June and Sunday 5 June.

Councillor Gareth Roberts, Leader of Richmond Council, said: “I am delighted that the Council is taking the opportunity to turn the streets outside our homes into fun and safe spaces.

“Jubilee street parties will help to bring communities together to celebrate the Queen’s incredible 70-year reign.

“Roads can often feel like busy places so I encourage everyone who can to take the chance to replace the usual hustle and bustle of vehicles with the buzz of community spirit!”

PARTY TIME: UK residents will be gearing up for a weekend in the sun to celebrate in June.

Residents who wish to hold a street party for the Jubilee bank holiday weekend should apply on the Richmond Council website before applications close on 30 April 2022.

Cllr. Roberts also hinted that there might be more celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee to keep an eye out for.

He said: “Street parties are just the start of the exciting things that will be happening in Richmond upon Thames to celebrate the Jubilee – watch this space!

“We will be sharing more details in the coming months.”

PARADE BRIGADE: The Queen’s Birthday Parade is just one of many events to celebrate the milestone.

On 6 February the Queen became the first British monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne and the country is preparing to celebrate the milestone in June.

Buckingham Palace has announced several events that will be taking place for the Platinum Jubilee, such as a Platinum Pudding competition and The Queen’s Green Canopy.

The Queen’s Birthday Parade will take place on Thursday 2 June with more than 2,000 soldiers, horses and musicians along with Members of the Royal family parading through London.