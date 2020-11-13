Man who shot Croydon police officer arrested on suspicion of murder

The man who shot Sergeant Matt Ratana in Croydon Custody Centre has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The 23-year-old, who had been arrested for a separate offence after being stopped and searched, shot Ratana just after 2am on Friday 25th September, before shooting himself in the head.

The man has been in critical condition ever since, but has since stabilised and is no longer in a life-threatening condition.

As such, earlier today he was considered fit to be arrested on suspicion of murder.

However, as the man remains in hospital, officers will liaise with the relevant medical and legal teams to make an assessment of when he will be fit for interview.

Specialist family liaison officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are in regular contact with and supporting Matt’s partner, his son and wider family. They have been informed of today’s arrest.

Sergeant Ratana’s funeral took place last week, as he was honoured by the Met Police’s commissioner Dame Cressida Dick.