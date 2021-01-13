West London jeweller named among UK’s 100 most inspirational female business owners

A West London jeweller has been named one of the UK’s 100 most inspirational female entrepreneurs.

Founder of Chiswick-based jewellers Lilac Tree Leila Arakji has been included in the #iAlso100, a list of the UK’s most inspirational female business owners as part of the f:Entrepreneur campaign.

f:Entrepreneur was set up on International Women’s Day in 2017 and this year’s campaign celebrated business owners who have thrived in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.

Arakji said: “I am beyond honoured to have been selected as one of the UK’s top female entrepreneurs.

“Running a small, creative business during a global pandemic has brought its challenges.

“2020 has been such a tough year personally and professionally for so many people but I’m delighted to start the new year on a high!”

Arakji was nominated both for her entrepreneurship as well as her support for other female-led businesses and volunteer work at local homeless charities.

Lilac Tree specialises in ethical and sustainable jewellery and in non-lockdown conditions Arakji can be found selling her wares at markets across west London.

Arakji added: “Many congratulations to all the other amazing women who have been recognised for their incredible work – I can’t wait to see what we can all achieve in 2021!”

f:Entrepreneur was set up by Michelle Ovens, who also runs Small Business Britain, which lends support to the 5.8 million small businesses in the UK.

Ovens wanted greater acknowledgement of female business owners’ achievements and aims to inspire people of all backgrounds through reports, events and campaigns.

She said: “We need to continue, and increase, our support for these incredible women and celebrate their amazing strength and success in the face of huge challenges.

“Despite the significant obstacles thrown at them in the last year, female entrepreneurship continues to grow and flourish.

“This resilience is hugely valuable and will set them up for success as they will be at the very heart of the UK’s recovery.”

The full list can be found here.