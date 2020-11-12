VIDEO: How Tooting Community Kitchen helped the hungry over lockdown

Tooting Community Kitchen was set up in 2018 after co-founder Sahar Beg was inspired by her mother to help the community.

Volunteers at the kitchen give out hot food, drinks and supplies to those in need every Wednesday and Saturday at its stalls on Tooting High Street.

Since March this year they have been busier than ever, as lockdown saw millions across the UK go hungry and food bank usage up 89%.

We are back in lockdown now, and just before that started, South West Londoner visited the kitchen on Halloween to see their work in action.