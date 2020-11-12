First draw for new Richmond community lottery Get Lucky Local

The first draw for the new Richmond community lottery Get Lucky Local will happen this Saturday, 14 November.

Over 500 tickets have been sold for the lottery, with a £25,000 jackpot and organisers announced that at least £15,000 from these ticket sales will go to various good causes in the Richmond area.

The big difference between Get Lucky Local and other lotteries is players can choose which organisations receive funding with 60p of every £1 ticket sold going to good causes in the Richmond borough.

Co-founder of the not-for-profit lottery, Stuart Higgins, said: “We are absolutely delighted and grateful for the fantastic and generous support shown by the community which recognises the challenges that so many good causes in the area face and also see Get Lucky Local as an easy way to show support and possibly win a prize at the same time.

“If you haven’t bought a ticket, please check out the good causes. You can make a difference to a cause close to home and close to your heart.”

Tickets can be purchased online on the Get Lucky Local website and the draw will take place weekly every Saturday evening.

As well as the £25,000 jackpot, there are other prizes available of £2,000, £250, £25.

In this Saturday’s draw there are non-cash prizes of an iPad and one of two Sarcey Champagne cases up for grabs.

Fancy winning these great prizes PLUS supporting your community?! Our next draw is only 3 days away! TICKETS ON SALE NOW🎉🎉🎉🏆 pic.twitter.com/9qAcZ97Fb9 — Get Lucky Local (@GetLuckyLocal) November 12, 2020

So far, thirty-four charities, cultural projects, sports projects and community groups have signed up to be amongst the organisations that you can choose to give your money to when buying a ticket.

The organisations involved each have a fundraising target and many organisations are already nearing their targets.

The Teddington-based charity RUILS, which supports the elderly and children and adults with disabilities, is 90% towards its fundraising target.

RUILS are raising money to be able to continue their shopping and telephone befriending service set up to support vulnerable Richmond residents during the pandemic.

Tickets are on sale for the first @GetLuckyLocal community lottery, benefitting charities & good causes in Richmond Borough.

It's £1 to play & you can win up to £25k! Buy through this link & 50p of your £1 will be donated directly to @RUILS. Good luck!🍀https://t.co/VKFIypIvd9 pic.twitter.com/008F2QyQfS — Ruils (@RUILS) October 7, 2020

One of the most recent charities to get involved is Missing People based in East Sheen which is dedicated to support the family and friends of the thousands of people who go missing every year.

Other organisations signed up to the lottery include Hampton and Richmond Borough Youth FC, Teddington Cricket Club, Hampton Hill Theatre and the Horse Rangers Association in Hampton Court.

Players can choose their own six numbers or select a lucky dip and each ticket has a 1 in 50 chance to win a prize each week.

We are very grateful to everyone who supports us with a donation. As we enter winter in lockdown, we except more people to be accessing our services than usual.



If you would like donate, please visit our website>> https://t.co/abltQHF0od #thankyou pic.twitter.com/fgBtu1ewI1 — Missing People (@missingpeople) November 11, 2020

If you are winner, you will be emailed and told how much you have won.

The amount will be paid directly into your bank account or you can choose to donate your winnings to the cause you have selected to support.

