First draw for new Richmond community lottery Get Lucky Local

The first draw for the new Richmond community lottery Get Lucky Local will happen this Saturday, 14 November.
Over 500 tickets have been sold for the lottery, with a £25,000 jackpot and organisers announced that at least £15,000 from these ticket sales will go to various good causes in the Richmond area.
The big difference between Get Lucky Local and other lotteries is players can choose which organisations receive funding with 60p of every £1 ticket sold going to good causes in the Richmond borough.
Co-founder of the not-for-profit lottery, Stuart Higgins, said: “We are absolutely delighted and grateful for the fantastic and generous support shown by the community which recognises the challenges that so many good causes in the area face and also see Get Lucky Local as an easy way to show support and possibly win a prize at the same time.
“If you haven’t bought a ticket, please check out the good causes. You can make a difference to a cause close to home and close to your heart.”
Tickets can be purchased online on the Get Lucky Local website and the draw will take place weekly every Saturday evening.
As well as the £25,000 jackpot, there are other prizes available of £2,000, £250, £25.
In this Saturday’s draw there are non-cash prizes of an iPad and one of two Sarcey Champagne cases up for grabs.
So far, thirty-four charities, cultural projects, sports projects and community groups have signed up to be amongst the organisations that you can choose to give your money to when buying a ticket.
The organisations involved each have a fundraising target and many organisations are already nearing their targets.
The Teddington-based charity RUILS, which supports the elderly and children and adults with disabilities, is 90% towards its fundraising target.
RUILS are raising money to be able to continue their shopping and telephone befriending service set up to support vulnerable Richmond residents during the pandemic.
One of the most recent charities to get involved is Missing People based in East Sheen which is dedicated to support the family and friends of the thousands of people who go missing every year.
Other organisations signed up to the lottery include Hampton and Richmond Borough Youth FC, Teddington Cricket Club, Hampton Hill Theatre and the Horse Rangers Association in Hampton Court.
Players can choose their own six numbers or select a lucky dip and each ticket has a 1 in 50 chance to win a prize each week.
If you are winner, you will be emailed and told how much you have won.
The amount will be paid directly into your bank account or you can choose to donate your winnings to the cause you have selected to support.
Tickets are available here.
Featured image credit: Get Lucky Local
Join the discussion