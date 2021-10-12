Seventy firefighters tackle flat blaze in Battersea

More than seventy firefighters and ten engines from across the capital tackled a blaze in a block of flats in Battersea.

The fire broke out on the 20th floor of flats on Westbridge Road, with a woman and a child taken to hospital. A further 50 people were safely evacuated.

“Crews were faced with a lot of smoke issuing from the top of a block of flats on arrival,” said London Fire Brigade’s Station Commander Peter Johnson.

“There was also lots of visible flame which has prompted a high number of calls to our Control Officers. Firefighters worked quickly to bring the fire under control.”

The fire in #Battersea is now under control, but crews will remain on scene damping down. A woman and a child have been taken to hospital by @Ldn_Ambulance https://t.co/eVtDTcteVB pic.twitter.com/9IU4jPskIL — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) October 12, 2021

Nearly 20 999 calls were received reporting the incident, with the blaze under control within 50 minutes. Crews from Battersea, Fulham, Wandsworth, North Kensington were on the scene.