The Metropolitan Police today shared examples of nuisance calls made to the 999 emergency phone line, including a woman reporting that her cleaner did not show up.

Metropolitan Police Service’s Command and Control Room (MetCC) shared these examples in a bid to reduce an increasing amount of non-emergency calls plaguing the emergency line.

13,905 emergency calls were received last weekend via the 999 number – 11,527 of which were not an emergency.

In a bid to reduce increased non-emergency ☎️ via 999 the Met has released an example of a call which potentially could be putting Londoners at risk. Last weekend, the Met was inundated with calls & 60% were not an emergency & did not require the urgent attention of officers pic.twitter.com/nIwf35sy1p — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 11, 2021

Examples of non-emergency calls since January 2021 include:

Women reporting missing chicken from a food shop

A man demanding help changing his phone network

A man reporting a missing facecloth

A woman reporting the non-attendance of a cleaner

A woman calling for a vet’s number

A man calling about his son’s hurt elbow.

Chief Superintendent David Jackson said: “The 999 number is available to support people who are in danger or are witnessing a crime taking place.

“Our call handlers were kept minutes on the phone for non-emergency calls.

“This isn’t acceptable, these seconds and minutes are precious and could really be the difference between catching a crime in progress or very seriously, a difference between life and death.

“I say this not to dissuade you from contacting us, we are here to protect the public, however I do urge you to think before you dial.

“Are you in danger? Is there a threat to life? Can you see a crime being committed? If not then don’t call 999.

“Please call 101 or report online, these services are in place so we can respond accordingly to risk and keep all of London safe.”

If you wish to speak with the police and it is a non-emergency, call 101 or report online.

Featured image credit: Unsplash