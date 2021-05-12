Battersea Park Children’s Zoo welcomes back visitors after lockdown

Battersea Park Children’s Zoo has welcomed back visitors after suffering significant financial loss due to Covid-19.

When the zoo was forced to close during the first lockdown, they set up a crowdfunding page to raise money in order to stay in business.

Normally 100% of the zoo’s income is from ticket sales, but generous donations from visitors all over the world raised a whopping £20,000.

Jamie Baker, head keeper, talks to SW Londoner about the impact of covid

The zoo is a part of the British and Irish Association of Zoos (BIAZA), a professional body representing the best zoos and aquariums in the UK and Ireland.

They have more than 100 zoo and aquarium members, among them are London Zoo and Chester Zoo.

As members of BIAZA the zoo is committed to conserving the natural world through research and conservation programmes.

The zoo welcomes 8,500 school children a year and staff work to educate and inspire young visitors about the risk some of their animals face in the wild with extinction.

Sandwich Wildlife Park in Kent fell victim to the lockdowns and had to close down permanently.

GRAZING: wallabies enjoy some peanuts on the grass

While most of their animals were sent to their sister site, Wingham Wildlife Park, six of their ring tail lemurs, all their common squirrel monkeys and two of their wallabies were rehomed at Battersea Park Children’s Zoo.

Featured image: Lexi Iles